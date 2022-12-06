JUST IN
Morgan Stanley upgrades Chinese equities as country eases Covid curbs
Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output steady, Russian price cap imposed
Indian-origin science teacher wins Prime Minister's prize in Australia
Russia refuses to accept EU's price cap of $60/barrel on crude oil
Price cap on Russian oil to benefit mkts, constrain Putin's finances: US
Oil price cap looks set to keep Russian oil flowing even as war continues
Oil prices remain steady ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EU Russian oil ban
Asian shares sink on revived worries over recession, China protests
Shipping costs for Russian crude skyrocket ahead of more sanctions by EU
European Union edges closer to $60-per-barrel Russian oil price cap
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
US won't agree to 2022 patent waivers for Covid tests, treatments
US 'containing' others, world should be multi-polar: Russian leader
Business Standard

Oil prices rise today after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices edged higher after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea

Topics
Russia Oil production | G7 | Oil Prices

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.

Brent crude futures had risen 66 cents to $83.34 a barrel by 0108 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 70 cents to $77.63 a barrel.

Futures fell more than 3% in the previous session, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path.

The Group of Seven price cap comes as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.

The price cap, to be enforced by the G7 nations, the European Union and Australia, comes on top of the EU's embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea and similar pledges by the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) beginning in November.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries and Australia last week agreed on a $60 a barrel price cap on seaborne Russian oil.

In China, more cities eased COVID curbs over the weekend, prompting optimism for increased demand in the world's top oil importer.

Business and manufacturing activity in China, the world's second-largest economy, have been hit this year by strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Oil production

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 08:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.