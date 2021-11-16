Oil prices slip amid expectations of rise in supply, demand concerns

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
India registers 18% decrease in numbers of new Covid-19 cases: WHO
Oil prices rise as threat of immediate extra supply from Iran recedes
Oil climbs as draw in US crude stocks boosts optimism about demand
Markets underestimating oil demand; see Brent at $80: Goldman Sachs
-
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns over demand amid expectation that supply will rise, while some in the market still fear the United States may release crude reserves to stop a rally in gasoline prices.
Brent futures fell 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.96 a barrel, as of 0105 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $80.78 a barrel.
Europe has again become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing lockdowns, while China is battling the spread of its biggest outbreak caused by the Delta variant.
"Crude oil fell as President Biden faced increasing pressures to tap U.S. reserves to quell rising gasoline prices," ANZ said in a note. "Sentiment was also hit by new restrictions on travel in Europe."
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week cut its world oil demand forecast for the fourth quarter by 330,000 barrels per day (bpd) from last month's forecast, as high energy prices hampered economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fears of declining demand come as supplies are expected to rise.
Last week, U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row, encouraged by a 65% increase in U.S. crude prices so far this year.
U.S. shale production in December is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels of 8.68 million barrels a day, according to Rystad Energy.
There is additional pressure on oil prices stemming from a strong dollar, which makes the commodity expensive for buyers holding other currencies. The U.S. dollar hit a 16-month high against a basket of currencies as investors worried about the global economy.
Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Nov. 9, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.
The speculator group raised its futures and options position in New York and London by 11,328 contracts to 353,807 during the period.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU