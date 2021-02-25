Oil rises after data shows slump in US output amid Texas freeze

-
ALSO READ
Oil rebounds; rises nearly 3% a day before US presidential election voting
Oil ends lower, retreating from recent gains as Covid-19 cases rise
Oil rises for 5th day straight on surprise fall in US stocks, vaccine hopes
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ talks delays escalate supply concerns
Oil rises to 11-month high, logs weekly gain on Saudi output cut
-
By Stephanie Kelly
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday to fresh 13-month highs after U.S. government data showed a drop in crude output after a deep freeze disrupted production last week.
U.S. crude oil production dropped last week by more than 10%, or 1 million barrels per day, during the rare winter storm in Texas, equaling the largest weekly fall ever, the Energy Information Administration said. Refinery crude inputs dropped to the lowest since September 2008 as the freeze knocked out power to millions.
"If you're getting that kind of drop in one week of EIA production, you're likely to get more after that," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures in Chicago.
"There is some concern that this will be a long-term permanent production drop."
Traffic at the Houston ship channel was slowly coming back to normal but terminals were still facing several issues. After nearly a quarter of national refining capacity was idled by the freeze, refineries have also started to come back online this week.
Brent crude futures rose $1.67, or 2.6%, to settle at $67.04 a barrel. The global benchmark hit a session high of $67.30 a barrel, its loftiest since Jan. 8, 2020.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended $1.55, or 2.5%, higher at $63.22 a barrel, after touching $63.37, also their highest since Jan. 8, 2020.
The rally continued oil's steady march to levels not seen since prior to the coronavirus pandemic as vaccine distribution increases and on forecasts for renewed demand.
Oil prices have rallied about 30% since the start of the year, boosted as well by ongoing supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.
Some investors have piled into $100 U.S. oil options contracts as appetite for commodities as a hedge against inflationary pressure is rising, industry sources said.
Volumes in bullish call options and call option spreads for U.S. crude for delivery in December 2021 and December 2022 have surged over the past week, dealers said. About 50,000 options traded in December 2022 on the call spread between oil at $99 and $100 a barrel as well as those between $98-$100 and $90-$100 oil, dealers said.
OPEC+ oil producers will discuss a modest easing of oil supply curbs from April given a recovery in prices, OPEC+ sources said, although some suggest holding steady for now given the risk of new setbacks in the battle against the pandemic.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Roslan Khasawneh and Koustav Samanta in Singapore, and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU