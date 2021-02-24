Wall Street opens lower as technology stock declines resume

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street slips at open on gloomy jobless claims data, tech slide
Wall Street opens lower on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate
Nasdaq falls as big tech slides; Federal Reserve minutes in focus
Wall Street at all-time highs as investors make risky stimulus bets
Wall Street opens lower ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech
-
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as high-flying growth stocks continued to be pressured by valuation concerns, while some cyclical stocks gained on prospects of an economic rebound.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.9 points, or 0.48%, to 13400.254 at the opening bell, falling for six out of the last seven sessions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.6 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 31499.75, while the S&P 500 fell 7.7 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 3873.71.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU