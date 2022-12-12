JUST IN
FTX collapse: US asks companies to disclose involvement with crypto firms
Stocks on Wall Street drift as US inflation slows but not as much as hoped
China economy hopes give world stocks a boost but US Fed meeting weighs
Chinese stocks to outperform global peers as curbs ease: Morgan Stanley
US hits prominent Turkish biz executive with Iranian oil sanctions
Oil price rebounds from 2022 lows on China demand hopes, tanker delays
US dollar struggles as recession worries simmer, bets on slower rate hike
Stocks sputter as growth fears offset China's shift in Zero-Covid policy
Asian stocks lower as China 'drastically' scales back zero-Covid curbs
US dollar edges up as darkening growth, recession outlook hurts sentiment
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
2 dead in Peru protests as demonstrators demand president's resignation
Business Standard

Oil rises on uncertainty over Keystone pipeline restart, Russian supplies

Oil prices rose more than 1% in early Asian trade on Monday as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline stayed shut

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia Oil production | Oil Prices

Reuters  |  Singapore 

China, Saudi Arabia, Crude oil
Photo: Bloomberg

Oil prices rose more than 1% in early Asian trade on Monday as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation against a Western price cap on Russian oil exports.

Brent crude futures climbed 83 cents, or 1.1%, to $76.93 a barrel by 0020 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.92 a barrel, up 90 cents, or 1.3%.

On Sunday, Canada's TC Energy said it has not yet determined the cause of the Keystone oil pipeline leak last week in the United States, while also not giving a timeline as to when the pipeline will resume operations.

The 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone line is a critical artery shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to refiners in the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast and for exports.

Meanwhile Russia's Putin said on Friday that his country, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes a "stupid" price cap on Russian agreed by G7 nations.

While the uncertainty surrounding European Union sanctions on Russian oil and the related price cap kept volatility high on prices, the sanctions had limited impact on global markets so far, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Last week, Brent and WTI posted their biggest weekly losses in months and touched lows not seen since December 2021 as concerns over global recession and impact on oil demand weighed.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 09:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.