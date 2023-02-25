JUST IN
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 85% new Covid cases in US: CDC
After Ohio train wreck, President Joe Biden orders door-to-door checks
Guterres calls on G20 finance ministers to find solutions to debt crisis
Ukrainian President Zelensky plans to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping
European Union agrees for new sanctions against Russia on war anniversary
No evidence that China will side with Russia in war with Ukraine: Biden
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions as war rages
E-bike batteries blamed for 22 NYC fires, 2 deaths and 36 injuries so far
South Korea to offer $130 million in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine
US nominee for World Bank president gets positive reviews at G20 meeting
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
After Ohio train wreck, President Joe Biden orders door-to-door checks
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 85% new Covid cases in US: CDC

The highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 85 per cent of all Covid-19 cases reported in the US this week, according to the latest estimates of CDC

Topics
Coronavirus | US | Omicron

IANS  |  Washington 

Omicron
Photo: Bloomberg

The highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 85 per cent of all Covid-19 cases reported in the US this week, according to the latest estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The prevalence of XBB.1.5 kept increasing since late last year -- up from 79.2 per cent last week and 71.9 per cent two weeks prior, Xinhua news agency reported citing the estimates as saying.

XBB.1.5 is growing in proportion in all regions nationwide, according to the CDC.

BQ.1.1 remains the second most prevalent strain at 9.4 per cent.

The CDC first started tracking XBB.1.5 in November last year, when it accounted for less than 1 per cent of cases nationwide.

Since then, the strain is spreading quickly in the US.

Early study suggests XBB.1.5 has a couple of concerning mutations that suggest it is even more contagious than other strains, possibly the most transmissible one so far.

While XBB.1.5 is spreading easier, scientists said it does not seem to cause more severe disease.

The US still remains the worst-ht country in the world with the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

As of Saturday morning, the country's overall number of cases and fatalities stood at 105,169,945 and 1,144,441, respectively.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 10:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.