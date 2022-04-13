On Sri Lankan New Year's eve, Prez Rajapaksa invites protesters to table

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa will not resign despite protests: Minister
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, wife offer prayers at Tirumala temple
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa says he won't resign amid crisis
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revokes State of Emergency
Sri Lankan doctors to stage protests after hospitals run out of drugs
-
The Sri Lankan government has announced that it is ready to talk with the protesters, who have occupied the entrance to the President's Office in Colombo.
The protests have entered the fifth day.
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Wednesday that the government is willing to talk with the young protesters, who started a two-day protest on April 9 in Galle Face Green, iconic city point opposite the country's former Parliament, which now runs as the President's office.
In a move to discourage the protest and send those attending it to villages ahead of Sinhala and Tamil New Year on Wednesday and Thursday (April 13 and 14), the government on Friday (April 8) declared a week-long holiday. But, the protest has been continuing with people gathering from around the country and putting up tents, free food provided and other facilities arranged.
On Monday, Prime Minister Rajapaksa while addressing the nation asked the protesters to give up the protest. He said that similar protests in both Sinhala majority South and Tamil rebels fighting in North to oust politicians in the past had dangerous results with thousands of lives lost. However, the former President during whose tenure the three-decade-long war against Tamil rebels ended, said he still has the courage and determination to face any challenge at present, just as he did before during the period of the conflict.
The anti-government apolitical protesters, an 'Arab Spring' moment in the Island nation, demand President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and their entire family and the government to quit in the backdrop of the worst ever economic crisis. The country has been facing shortages in fuel, electricity, LP gas and food. Slogan chanting 'Gota go home' protesters charged that the Rajapaksas have looted the country.
The medical experts last week announced that the country was going through a medical emergency with most of the essential drugs gone out of stock and urged international organisations and expatriates to help.
On Tuesday, the country's Central bank announced that it has decided to default all external debt amounting to nearly $51 billion as a "last resort" as the country was in a dire need of foreign exchange to import essentials like fuel and food.
--IANS
sfl/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU