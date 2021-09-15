OneWeb launches 34 satellites into orbit in global internet service push

-
ALSO READ
Bharti group backed OneWeb successfully launches 36 more satellites
Bharti group-backed OneWeb launches 34 more satellites into orbit
Hughes, OneWeb ink pact for Low Earth Orbit satellite service in US, India
Bharti Group-backed OneWeb to provide satellite internet in Kazakhstan
DoT issues LoI to Bharti's OneWeb for satellite services licence
-
MOSCOW (Reuters) - British-based firm OneWeb launched 34 satellites into orbit from a cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, expanding its in-orbit constellation to 322 satellites, it said on Wednesday.
The satellites lifted off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome at 1807 GMT on Tuesday, it said in a statement.
OneWeb plans to launch a total of 648 low earth orbit satellites to roll out a high-speed global internet connection including to the most remote corners of the world.
The launch, carried out by Arianespace, keeps OneWeb on track to start a service in swathes of the northern hemisphere this year and to deliver a global service next year, it said.
OneWeb resumed satellite launches in December after emerging from bankruptcy protection with $1 billion in equity investment from a consortium of the British government and India's Bharti Enterprises.
It has received further financing from Bharti as well as investment from Eutelsat Communications and Japan's Softbank.
(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU