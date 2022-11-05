JUST IN
Europe approves world's first one-dose drug to protect babies against RSV
Death toll rises to 23 from overloaded migrant sailboat wreck in Greece
Like US, Mexico faces a state-by-state differences over abortion
War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt next week
S Korea scrambles jets after detecting 180 N Korean warplanes in airspace
UNGA resolution demands end of decade-old US embargo on Cuba: Report
IAEA finds no evidence of undeclared nuke activities, materials in Ukraine
Finnish NATO proposal assesses effects of membership to the alliance
Oil prices climb as dollar slips, but demand fears keep a lid on gains
US President Biden says 'we're gonna free Iran' as protests there go on
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Nissan Motor likely to snub Renault revamp over sharing technology
Business Standard

Only dialogue and diplomacy can end Russia-Ukraine war: Global statesmen

The group, known as The Elders, delivered that message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling him on a visit to Kyiv this summer that he must start considering a way out of the conflict

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | diplomacy | Volodymyr Zelensky

AP  |  United nations 

Soldiers fire a Javelin anti-tank missile. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Soldiers fire a Javelin anti-tank missile. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine, with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday.

The group, known as The Elders, delivered that message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling him on a visit to Kyiv this summer that he must start considering a way out of the conflict, said group chairwoman Mary Robinson, former Irish president.

We need to encourage more thinking about how it will end in order to get the idea that this needs to end, as opposed to increasing the military arsenal on both sides and the devastation to the population in Ukraine, said Robinson, who also served as UN high commissioner for human rights.

The Elders have condemned Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine as a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and a reckless, unjustifiable act of aggression that threatens to destabilise world peace and security. In late September, The Elders also condemned Russia's illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions and defended Ukraine's right to defend its territory and sovereignty.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, a previous UN human rights commissioner, agreed that diplomacy and negotiation were the only way out of the war, but he stressed that did not mean asking Ukraine to cede its sovereignty, since it was the victim of unprovoked Russian aggression.

He hinted that a settlement of the conflict could instead involve Russia receiving a concession from another direction, a possible reference to NATO, or one of its key members. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long complained the Western alliance has been pushing closer to its borders, a reality he has cited in justifying the invasion.

Former Mexican president Ernesto Zedillo said that despite economic sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States the flow of resources to finance this war has continued, including the huge influx of oil revenue to Russia.

"I think there should be less hypocrisy about the way in which this bellicose economic war is being fought, he said.

Zedillo also accused Russia of committing crimes that the International Criminal Court is charged with addressing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity and that have to be decided by due process.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.