OPEC+ seeks oil policy consensus as United Arab Emirates demands changes

-
ALSO READ
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Oil and gas giant ONGC to scale up KG basin gas output this year
-
An OPEC+ deal to release more oil to the market and extend its supply management policy to the end of 2022 hinges on agreement from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has opposed the deal and pushed talks into a second day, OPEC+ sources said.
The UAE on Thursday effectively blocked a deal agreed by top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to ease oil cuts by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2021 and extend the remaining cuts to December 2022 from April 2022.
OPEC+ sources have said the UAE - though it did not object to the output increase - is arguing that the new deal needs to acknowledge that the UAE has higher production from which cuts are being made.
It says it had previously agreed to a very low baseline figure as a gesture of goodwill and in the hope that the cut would end in April 2022, as was agreed in April 2020.
OPEC+ sources said the UAE wants to have baseline production set at 3.8 million barrels per day versus the current 3.168 million bpd. A higher baseline means a lower actual cut.
The UAE has ambitious production growth plans and has invested billions of dollars to boost capacity. The supply pact, however, has left about 30% of UAE capacity idle, according to sources familiar with UAE thinking.
Responding to oil demand destruction caused by the COVID crisis, OPEC+ last year agreed to cut output by almost 10 million bpd from May 2020, with plans to phase out the curbs by the end of April 2022.
Cuts now stand at about 5.8 million bpd and, should the UAE fully block the deal, could remain in place and cause a further spike in oil prices amid quickly recovering oil demand and a shortage of crude.
Brent crude was trading close to 2-1/2 year highs on Friday at more than $75 a barrel. [O/R]
Graphic: OPEC+ Overhang Scenarios https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/oakvedmojpr/OPECScenariosGraphic.PNG
(Reporting by OPEC team; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Goodman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU