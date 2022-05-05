Our dependency on Russian energy significantly reduced: German President

-
Germany's dependency on Russian energy resources has been significantly reduced, German President Frank Walter Steinmeier has said during a visit to Bucharest.
Germany's dependency on Russian oil is currently 15 percent, Steinmeier told a joint press conference on Wednesday with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Romanian President said that his country supports the European Commission's proposed ban on Russian oil, which would be implemented through a phase-out period of six months.
Authorities in Bucharest are now working on sustainable solutions that can be rapidly mobilized, Iohannis said.
"Romania wants to play an active role in achieving the EU's strategic objectives for diversifying its natural gas supply," he said.
Talks between the two leaders also focused on the support granted to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, support for the EU accession of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia, and Romania's expectations regarding accession to the Schengen area.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday on retaliatory sanctions against individuals and entities in response to their "unfriendly actions" over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Russian government was ordered to compile a list of individuals under sanctions within 10 days.
