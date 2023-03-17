JUST IN
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Pak court grants Imran Khan bail in 8 terrorism cases, one civil case

Pakistani court here granted protective bail to the former prime minister on Friday in eight terrorism cases and a civil case after he appeared before the court

Pakistan  | Imran Khan | Courts

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Imran Khan
Imran Khan

In a relief to embattled Imran Khan, a top Pakistani court here granted protective bail to the former prime minister on Friday in eight terrorism cases and a civil case after he appeared before the court, hours after another top court suspended non-bailable arrest warrants against him till March 18 in a corruption case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 22:15 IST

