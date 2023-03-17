Pak court grants Imran Khan bail in 8 terrorism cases, one civil case

-
ALSO READ
India to contribute $500,000 for UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism
Imran Khan found guilty of corrupt practices by Pak EC; disqualified
Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan blames govt, spy agency for shooting
My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest
-
In a relief to embattled Imran Khan, a top Pakistani court here granted protective bail to the former prime minister on Friday in eight terrorism cases and a civil case after he appeared before the court, hours after another top court suspended non-bailable arrest warrants against him till March 18 in a corruption case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 22:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU