Pak court grants Imran Khan bail in 8 terrorism cases, one civil case

In a relief to embattled Imran Khan, a top Pakistani court here granted protective bail to the former prime minister on Friday in eight terrorism cases and a civil case after he appeared before the court, hours after another top court suspended non-bailable arrest warrants against him till March 18 in a corruption case.

