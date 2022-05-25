JUST IN
Provide PTI alternate site for Azadi March: Pakistan SC to authorities
Pak govt permits Imran Khan to hold protests after army's intervention

The Pakistan government on Wednesday struck a deal with Khan to peacefully hold his party's "Azadi March" in Islamabad at the mediation of the army, amid clashes between police and his supporters

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters)

The Pakistan government on Wednesday struck a deal with a defiant former prime minister Imran Khan to peacefully hold his party's "Azadi March" in Islamabad at the mediation of the powerful army, amid clashes between police and his supporters after authorities blocked off major roads to the capital using dozens of shipping containers and trucks.

First Published: Wed, May 25 2022. 18:35 IST

