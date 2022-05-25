Pak govt permits Imran Khan to hold protests after army's intervention

-
ALSO READ
Shehbaz Sharif govt to check ex-PM Imran Khan's assets and income
Imran Khan's party seeks special security for him at Islamabad airport
Pak Oppn's no-trust motion a 'last ball' for PM Imran Khan's political fate
Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of being corrupt, asks him to reveal income
Ahead of no-confidence motion against govt, Imran Khan threatens Opposition
-
The Pakistan government on Wednesday struck a deal with a defiant former prime minister Imran Khan to peacefully hold his party's "Azadi March" in Islamabad at the mediation of the powerful army, amid clashes between police and his supporters after authorities blocked off major roads to the capital using dozens of shipping containers and trucks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU