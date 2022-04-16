Pak National Assembly deputy Speaker resigns before no-trust motion

Qasim Khan Suri resigned as deputy speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly on Saturday, less than an hour before a session of the House where voting on a no-trust motion against him was to take place for favouring the previous government led by .

Suri from Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party had been functioning as the acting speaker following the resignation of Speaker Asad Qaiser, who resigned on April 9 stating that he cannot hold a vote of no-confidence against Khan.

