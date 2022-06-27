Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif says 'no compromise on country's security, defence'

-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that no compromises can be made when it comes to the country's security and defence.
Speaking in a meeting, the premier urged the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to improve their performance and said that it was the only way to change the perception of the public, Geo tv reported.
The meeting was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, and other senior officials.
Shehbaz has said that the entire nation was on the same page with the government when it came to fighting terrorism and terrorist elements.
"The people of Pakistan stand by their armed forces and law enforcement agencies," PM Shehbaz said, according to Geo tv.
The premier then added that when it comes to the security and defence of Pakistan, no compromises can be made.
Shedding light on the role of provinces in the National Action Plan, the premier said that the participation of provinces will be restored.
"Ignoring the role of provinces in the National Action Plan over the last four years has increased terrorism in the country," he said.
During the meeting, PM Shahbaz directed the authorities concerned to ensure the protection of lives and property of the people across the country and also expressed concern over the increase in street crime incidents, as per the local media.
