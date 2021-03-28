Pakistan calls for inclusive,cooperative policies over climate change

has called for inclusive, cooperative and forward-looking policies to counter the challenge of in the world, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Responding to media queries, spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Saturday that remains fully committed to playing its due role in the fight against which is one of the defining challenges, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said that Pakistan's commitment to addressing including landmark initiatives like the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership on this account is well accepted and appreciated around the world.

Pakistan, despite being among the top 10 countries affected by Climate Change, is one of the lowest emitters, with less than 1 per cent of the global emissions, Chaudhri said.

is also meaningfully contributing to shaping the global climate change discourse, he added.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)