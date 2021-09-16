Pakistan miffed over 'wait and watch' policy on recognising Taliban govt

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
The Taliban: what could its return to power mean for Afghanistan?
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
New 'inclusive' Afghanistan government to be announced soon: Taliban
-
Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has slammed, what he termed as 'wait and watch' policy on recognising Afghanistan's Taliban government. He said that this approach would push the country towards an economic slump.
"If the world is interested in this conversation, it needs to happen directly with the new government. For influencing and moulding governance in the way the world wants, it should have a conversation with them. Without engagement that would not be possible," Yusuf was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.
He stated that the consequences of abandoning Afghanistan would be dire adding that the country could again become a safe haven for terrorists.
"If abandonment happens there would be a security vacuum (in Afghanistan). You already know ISIS (the militant Islamic State group) is already present there, Pakistani Taliban are there, Al Qaeda is there. Why do we risk a security vacuum?" Pak NSA added.
This comes as many experts and the majority of Afghans believe that Islamabad is behind the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and that Islamabad has been assisting the outfit on all possible fronts.
Although the international community have stepped up humanitarian efforts for Afghanistan, however, they are far from recognising the Taliban government.
Last month, Yousuf's interview had sparked a controversy after it was indicated the security official suggested the risk of 'second 9/11' if the Western countries do not recognise the Taliban.
However, in a statement issued later, the Office of the Pak NSA demanded 'The Times' to retract what they called a "frivolous" interpretation of Yusuf's interview with journalist Christina Lamb. The office of Pak NSA said the story wrongly interpreted the interview of Pak NSA.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU