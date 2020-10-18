Pakistan removes names of over 5,000 individuals from travel blacklist

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan PM urges WHO to 'play its role' in lifting travel restrictions
Pakistan cricket board releases detailed judgement on Umar Akmal's 3-yr ban
Umar Akmal's ban halved to 18 months, says will appeal for more reprieve
Pak court questions federal government's construction of Kartarpur Corridor
Pakistan registers surplus of $424 million in July: Central bank
-
Pakistan authorities have removed the names of over 5,000 individuals from the travel blacklist after the government took note of the problems faced by citizens whose names have been blacklisted for a long time, according to a media report on Sunday.
Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, in a meeting held recently, directed the review committee of the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports to meet biannually to review cases of blacklisted individuals.
The meeting was held after a gap of almost four years. The previous meeting was held in December 2016.
Taking note of problems faced by the blacklisted citizens, the minister directed the Immigration and Passports director general to immediately convene a meeting of the periodical review committee to consider cases on merit and remove names from the blacklist after the due process, according to a report in the Dawn newspaper.
The committee reviewed the names of citizens falling in category B of the blacklist and removed the names of 5,807 individuals out of a list of 42,725 people.
The committee will consider rest of the cases in its forthcoming periodic review, the report said.
There are two main blacklist categories- Category A' includes names of those involved in serious crimes like terrorism, money laundering and anti-state activities, whereas the B' category mainly has names of deportees who had either travelled abroad on forged documents or were found involved in crime in the host country, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU