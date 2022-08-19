Pakistan suffers a massive internet outage amid fault in optic fibre

-
ALSO READ
Heavy rains in Pakistan's central, northern parts; internet disrupted
Rainfall in India 9% higher than previous years but 85 districts still dry
Sebi slaps heavy penalties in NSE 'dark fibre' case, bourse fined Rs 7 cr
Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, more rains expected in next 48 hours: IMD
Heavy rains continue unabated in Mumbai for 4th day, local trains delayed
-
Pakistan on Friday suffered a massive internet outage when a technical fault in the optic fiber network caused by heavy rains cut off various areas, including the national capital Islamabad, from internet services.
However, the services were later restored, officials from the Pakistan Telecommunications Company Ltd (PTCL) said.
PTCL officials said that some problems in its optic fiber network caused the disruption, which have been addressed.
Technical fault in the PTCL optic fiber network caused by heavy rains and flooding has been repaired and internet services have been restored, PTCL tweeted, adding that all internet services in the country have become normal.
The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) said some fault was reported in data networks between South and North which caused internet connectivity issues.
This issue is being investigated. The PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared, the authority said.
Islamabad and Lahore were among the worst hit urban centers as internet connectivity was down, causing severe problems for the banks, cellular services and all online portals.
According to the PTA, there are 116 million users of 3G and 4G services and 119 million broadband subscribers in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU