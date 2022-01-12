Pakistan to increase exports to stimulate economic growth: PM Imran Khan

-
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government remained fully focused on increasing exports to stimulate economic growth.
Exports are one of the major sectors for wealth creation, which can act as the most important driving agent to boost the national economy, Khan added on Tuesday while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 14th International Chambers Summit 2022 arranged by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad.
He said the incumbent government has been making all-out efforts to remove hurdles and bottlenecks faced by exporters, investors and businessmen to give a spur to the country's exports industry, Xinhua news agency reported.
All the necessary facilities and utilities would be provided for setting up industrial zones, while provision of land at affordable prices to set up economic zones would be ensured.
Khan added that Pakistan has never faced such big challenges as posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and it is worth appreciating how the country was out of the woods. He said that friendly countries such as China have helped the country go through the difficult times.
