Peaceful, stable Afghanistan crucial for Pak and the region: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over the evolving situation in Afghanistan and stressed on the need for an inclusive political settlement in the war-ravaged country, saying that peace and stability in that nation was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region.
Qureshi received a telephone call from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang and the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, according to Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO).
Qureshi said that in the given situation, it was extremely important to ensure safety and security as well as protection of rights of the Afghan people.
He stressed that an inclusive political settlement was essential, for which all Afghans should work together.
Qureshi underlined that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region. In this perspective, Pakistan had assiduously supported the Afghan peace process, the FO said.
Qureshi said Pakistan and China, as part of Troika Plus, have made valuable contributions to these efforts and that it was equally important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people.
The meeting of the Extended Troika, including Special Envoys of Pakistan, US, China and Russia, was held in Doha on August 11.
The members of the Extended Troika had discussed the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and explored ways of expediting the intra-Afghan peace talks for achieving an inclusive political settlement and bringing an end to the four-decades long conflict in Afghanistan.
Qureshi emphasised that the international community must also have sustained economic engagement with Afghanistan.
Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised Wang of Pakistan's efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organisations, media and others from Afghanistan.
Taliban insurgents swept Kabul on Sunday after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation.
Qureshi said that Pakistan and China were "iron brothers" and strategic partners. The two countries had the tradition of maintaining close coordination and communication on issues of common interest and significance, he added.
Qureshi and Wang agreed to remain in close contact to promote the shared objectives, the FO said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
