Pfizer seeking FDA approval for coronavirus vaccine booster dose

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster dose plan sparks controversy in US
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine may cost less than $10 a dose in India
Pfizer to seek US nod for third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to boost immunity
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
US to buy 200 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine, says White House
-
Pfizer is seeking US approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.
The drugmaker said Wednesday that it has started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for people ages 16 and older. The company said it will complete the application with the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this week.
The company's move follows an announcement by U.S. health officials last week of plans to give COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant of the virus. Officials said it is very clear that the vaccines' protection against COVID-19 infections wanes over time.
Pfizer's vaccine received full FDA approval earlier this week; it had been used since last December under an emergency use authorization.
The three vaccines used in the U.S. made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still preventing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. But the vaccines don't appear quite as strong against the highly contagious delta variant as they were against earlier versions of the virus.
Earlier this month, U.S. regulators said transplant recipients or others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU