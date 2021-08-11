Pfizer shares hit record high with Covid-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

-
ALSO READ
Indian shares open flat as pharma boost offsets losses in tech stocks
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster dose plan sparks controversy in US
Indian shares open higher with IT, energy companies gaining the most
Can metal stocks gain their mojo back? Here's what analysts say
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine may cost less than $10 a dose in India
-
By Lewis Krauskopf and Sinead Carew
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States.
Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The stock's previous intraday high was $47.44, reached on April 12, 1999.
The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.
"I think they are finally getting credit for the vaccine," said Jeff Jonas, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, which owns Pfizer shares.
While investors had treated the vaccine before as "a one-time cash infusion ... it is really going to be a durable business, unfortunately," Jonas said, adding that Pfizer should be able to leverage the vaccine's technology for use against other types of disease as well.
Pfizer's share gains come as those of another coronavirus vaccine maker, Moderna Inc, have also been on a tear.
While Moderna's shares were down 4% on Tuesday, they have soared some 78% since mid July, when S&P Dow Jones Indices announced it was adding the biotech company's stock to the benchmark S&P 500 index.
U.S.-traded shares of Pfizer's partner on the vaccine, Germany's BioNTech, were down over 5% on Tuesday, but have climbed about 30% this month.
Shares of Novavax, which last week delayed its timeline for its COVID-19 vaccine, were up 11% on Tuesday.
The rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has pushed cases and hospitalizations in the United States to a six-month high.
"The Delta variant has scared a lot of people into getting inoculated," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel and an investor in Pfizer.
Pfizer in late July raised its 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 29% to $33.5 billion.
Ashtyn Evans, a healthcare analyst at Edward Jones, said Pfizer will be able to use the cash flow from the vaccine "for both internal research and development and for acquisitions to strengthen their pipeline."
(Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU