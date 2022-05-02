PM Modi's meets German Chancellor Scholz during Europe visit

Prime Minister on Monday held a meeting with German Challancer Olaf Scholz in as the two leaders look forward to expand India-Germany cooperation.

"Expanding India-Germany cooperation. PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz meet in . @Bundeskanzler," Office of the Prime Minister of India said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister earlier today received a guard of honour at Federal Chancellery in on Monday in the presence of the German Chancellor.

PM Modi, who arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit, got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin.

The Prime Minister greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival.

The people chanted "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" on seeing the Prime Minister. Before departing for Federal Chancellery in Berlin, PM Modi was again greeted by the Indian diaspora.

During his visit to Germany, PM Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

The 6th IGC will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. PM Modi will also address the Indian diaspora in Germany.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

