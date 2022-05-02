International community should stop meddling in Afghan affairs: Taliban

-
-
Criticizing the freezing of Afghanistan's assets by the United States, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Islamic Emirate Prime Minister, on Sunday urged the international community to stop interfering in Afghanistan's internal affairs.
"We said that we will do no harm to anyone or any country and we do not want to be interfered with by any country. We keep our promises because we are Muslims. We call on foreign countries to not create problems for Muslims, and to keep your promises," said Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.
He further asked Afghans to return to their country, stressing on country's good security position. However, it still looks like a far cry as the country is grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis according to international assessments.
Afghanistan has now the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption.
Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting Minister of Interior, said in a statement on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr that the amnesty decree was the pledge of the Islamic Emirate's leader, which everyone must follow, and forces who violate it will be brought to justice in the near future.
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, rolling back women's rights advances and media freedom - the foremost achievements of the post-2001 reconstruction efforts on gender equality and freedom of speech, according to media reports.
Notably, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government. Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated.
