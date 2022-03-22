PM Modi speaks to Boris Johnson on Ukraine situation, bilateral issues

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday with the two leaders having a detailed discussion on the situation in the war-hit Ukraine.
In their telephonic talk, Modi reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis following Russia's attack on Ukraine, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
He emphasised India's belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states as the basis of the contemporary world order, it said.
The two leaders also discussed issues of bilateral interests and agreed on the potential of further deepening cooperation in various areas, including trade, technology, investments, defence and security, and people-to-people relations, the PMO said.
Modi expressed his satisfaction at the positive momentum in the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral free trade agreement and also appreciated the progress in implementing the 'India-UK Roadmap 2030' adopted during the virtual summit between both leaders last year.
He also conveyed his desire to welcome Johnson in India at an early date, as per mutual convenience, the PMO said.
