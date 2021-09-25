PM Modi spoke like statesman, made country proud: BJP chief J P Nadda

-
ALSO READ
BJP 41st foundation day: PM Narendra Modi to address party workers today
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
West Bengal polls: BJP faces stiff opposition over choice of candidates
PM holds meeting with BJP national secretaries, party chief Nadda
BJP chief in Lucknow to meet district council presidents, block chiefs
-
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, the BJP said he spoke like a statesman and his speech has made the country proud.
BJP president J P Nadda said in a statement that Modi had hoisted India's ideological flag in the world and claimed that the attention that the international community pays to him shows that India has established itself as a major power under his leadership.
Modi has only one goal, which is to make India "vishwa guru" again, he said.
Nadda said that the prime minister voiced India's views on a variety of issues strongly and drew the world's attention towards global issues.
Noting that Modi spoke on issues ranging from COVID-19 and vaccination to terrorism and maritime boundaries, Nadda lauded him for working to bring the international community together.
Modi has shown the world with his action as to how India has traversed the distance between "democracy can deliver" and "democracy has delivered", he said.
He also noted that Modi also mentioned BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, whose birth anniversary fell on Saturday, and his principles at the global stage.
The prime minister also gave a stern message to the countries using terrorism as a political tool, Nadda said, adding that Modi again underscored India's commitment to helping the people of Afghanistan.
Modi said on Saturday that countries with "regressive thinking" that are using terrorism as a "political tool" must understand that it is an "equally big threat" for them also, in a veiled attack on Pakistan which is accused by its neighbours of providing safe havens to terrorists.
Addressing the 76th UN General Assembly session here, Prime Minister Modi also called for ensuring that no country "tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests."
Mourning the loss of lives lost due to the global coronavirus pandemic, he also reiterated India's commitment to start giving vaccines to needy persons in other countries, even as he gave a clarion call to manufacturers to "Come, Make Vaccine in India".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU