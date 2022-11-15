PM Narendra Modi meets WHO chief, IMF head during G20 summit at Bali

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali and said that India is committed towards ensuring a healthy planet.
"Happy to have met you in Bali, @DrTedros! India is committed to doing everything possible to build a healthier planet," the Prime Minister tweeted from his personal Twitter handle.
The WHO chief on his part tweeted, "Thank you #India Prime Minister @narendramodi for your collaboration with @WHO on hosting and building the global traditional health centre. Together for #HealthForAll! #G20."
The Prime Minister also met IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath.
"Earlier today, PM @narendramodi met @KGeorgieva and @GitaGopinath at the @g20org Summit in Bali," the PMO tweeted.
Georgieva on her part, thanked Modi for the interaction.
"Thank you @narendramodi for sparing time at the margins of @g20org! Great talking with you - and to be joined by @GitaGopinath", she tweeted.
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:02 IST
