Poland received over 1.8 mn Ukrainian refugees so far: Secretary of State

-
ALSO READ
Ukrainian refugees cross Polish border fleeing Russia-Ukraine crisis
China wants to ensure Uyghur genocide is never discussed: Ex-UN employee
Over 520,000 Ukranian refugees have fled since Russian invasion of Ukraine
More than 1 million refugees leave Ukraine for Poland amid Russian invasion
Ukrainian refugees receive EU protection for up to 3 years: German Ministry
-
Polish State Secretary Maciej Wasik said on Monday that over 1.8 million refugees from Ukraine had crossed the border with Poland since the start of the Russian military operation.
"Eighty-two thousand people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border yesterday. The situation is stable today. The influx is almost half of what it was at its peak a week ago. Nevertheless, the influx of refugees is very large, and we already have 1.8 million people who have fled from Ukraine to Poland since the beginning of the conflict," Wasik told a briefing.
Earlier in the day, the Polish Permanent Representation to the European Union said on Twitter that over 2.5 million refugees have left Ukraine. On March 8, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the European Union expects up to 5 million refugees from Ukraine in total.
On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, almost 600 civilians have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in Ukraine since the start of the conflict.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU