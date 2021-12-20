Poles protest across nation for media freedom, defending US-owned channel

-
ALSO READ
Hard knocks for soft power
IPI urges Blinken to raise issue of press freedom during his India visit
Kerala HC alarmed, amazed by over 42,000 flag poles in the state
New IT Rules prevent fake news, misuse of freedom of press: Centre tells HC
As press freedoms come under risk from US to China, investors ignore trend
-
Poles flocked to city centres across the country Sunday to defend a US-owned television network that is being targeted by the country's right-wing government and to protect media freedom in a European Union nation where democratic norms are eroding.
Among the protesters were older Poles who decades ago resisted the country's communist regime and who fear that the democracy that they helped usher in is now being lost.
Many Poles believe Poland's populist right-wing government is turning the country away from the West and adopting an authoritarian model closer to that of Turkey or Russia with attempts to exert political control over the courts and silence critical media.
Donald Tusk, the leader of the main opposition party, called on Poles to show solidarity and change their leadership.
"Let's sweep this power away!" Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and a former EU president, told the crowd in Warsaw.
The protests were called after the parliament on Friday unexpectedly passed a bill that would force Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling share of TVN, Poland's largest television network.
The lower house of parliament had voted for it in the summer but it was vetoed by the Senate. Without any notice, the parliament suddenly brought the bill back and the lower house overrode the Senate's veto.
The fate of the bill now lies with President Andrzej Duda. The main protest on Sunday took place in front of the presidential palace in Warsaw, with demonstrators demanding that Duda veto the bill.
Government leaders have defended the legislation by arguing that it is important for national security to ensure that no company outside of Europe can control companies that help form public opinion.
TVN operates an all-news channel TVN24 and its main channel, TVN, has a nightly evening news program viewed by millions that offers critical reporting of the government. Critics believe Poland's right-wing government is merely moving to silence an outlet that seeks to hold power to account.
A string of speakers on Sunday accused authorities of attacking Poland's democratic foundations, and the crowds chanted "Free media!"
Jaroslaw Kurski, deputy editor of Gazeta Wyborcza, a liberal newspaper that has uncovered a string of government scandals and been sued many times by government allies, accused the ruling party of seeking to silence the media in order to steal Poland's next elections, which are scheduled in 2023.
"The mafia has taken over the country. They want to master all elements of public life," Kurski said.
The United States, a close ally of Warsaw, had urged lawmakers not to pass the law. The US charge d'affaires, Bix Aliu, said the US was "extremely disappointed" by the passage of the bill and urged Duda "to use his leadership to protect free speech and business."
Duda, who is allied with the ruling party, in the summer indicated that he would not support it, but on Friday he said he still needed to analyze it.
TVN launched an online petition Sunday calling on Duda to veto the bill, which by the evening was signed by over 1.7 million people.
"The attack on media freedom has far-reaching consequences for the future of Poland," the appeal reads. "Mutual relations with the USA, the greatest ally and guarantor of our country's security, are being destroyed. We cannot allow it!"
Discovery also vowed in a statement to "relentlessly fight for our business.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU