President Biden's point person on Russian sanctions to visit India

-
ALSO READ
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
-
US President Joe Biden is sending his top advisor and key person leading his administration's economic sanctions on Russia to India, which so far has refused to toe the American line and maintained its own independent strategic position.
The Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh, an Indian American, will be in New Delhi on March 30 and 31, the White House said Tuesday.
Singh will consult closely with counterparts on the consequences of Russia's unjustified war against Ukraine and mitigating its impact on the global economy, said Emily Horne, spokesperson of the National Security Council of the White House.
Horne said the top Biden Administration official will also discuss priorities of the Biden Administration, including the promotion of high-quality infrastructure through Build Back Better World and the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
In New Delhi, Singh will continue US administration's ongoing consultations with India, and advance a range of issues in the US-India economic relationship and strategic partnership.
He will meet Indian officials to deepen cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and prosperity, and a free and open Indo-Pacific, Horne said.
Singh, 46, is great-grandson of Dalip Singh Saund, the first Asian American elected to the Congress. He has a Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration in international economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Harvard Kennedy School.
During the Obama Administration, he was deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury for international affairs and acting Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Markets in the Obama administration.
Singh is said to be the architect of economic sanctions against Russia under the Biden Administration. The sanctions, so far, have had a punitive impact on the Russian economy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU