President Joe Biden says US war in Afghanistan will end August 31

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
G-7, NATO meetings part of Joe Biden's maiden official overseas visit
Joe Biden inauguration LIVE: Biden signs 17 orders to undo Trump's legacy
No hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan: US Defence Secretary
How to withdraw troops? NATO faces conundrum as it mulls Afghan pullout
-
President Joe Biden on Thursday said the US military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31, saying speed is safety as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.
We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build, Biden said in a speech to update his administration's ongoing efforts to wind down the US war in Afghanistan. Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future.
Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end US military operations even as the Taliban make rapid advances in significant swaths of the country.
The effort to further explain his thinking on Afghanistan comes as the administration in recent days has repeatedly sought to frame ending the conflict as a decision that Biden made after concluding it's an unwinnable war and one that does not have a military solution.
How many more, how many more thousands of American daughters and sons are you willing to risk? Biden said to those calling for the U.S. to extend the military operation. He added, I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan, with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome."
Biden said he didn't trust the Taliban but trusted the capacity of the Afghan military to defend the government.
Before his speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden administration officials always anticipated an uptick in violence and greater turmoil as the U.S. withdrawal moved forward. She added that prolonging U.S. military involvement, considering former President Donald Trump had already agreed to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 2021, would have led to an escalation of attacks on American troops.
The question fundamentally facing him was after 20 years was he going to commit more American troops to a civil war in Afghanistan, Psaki said.
Biden said it was highly unlikely that one government will control Afghanistan after the U.S. pullout, and urged the Afghan government to reach a deal with the Taliban.
The president added that there is no mission accomplished moment as the U.S. war comes to an end.
The mission was accomplished in that we got Osama bin Laden and terrorism is not emanating from that part of the world," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU