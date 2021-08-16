President Joe Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan

President will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the US evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the took control of the country.

The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to speak at 3:45 Monday afternoon from the East Room. It will be his first public remarks on the situation in nearly a week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)