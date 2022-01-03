Prime Minister of Haiti survives assassination attempt: Reports

-
A failed attempt to assassinate the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, took place on Sunday at a church in the city of Gonaives during a mass dedicated to the 218th anniversary of the country's independence, the VTV broadcaster reported.
According to the report, armed people opened fire at the prime minister. At least one person was killed and several others wounded. Henry was not injured.
As media reported local gangs had warned the prime minister against attending any events in Gonaives.
Following the failed assassination attempt, the authorities cancelled all other events dedicated to the anniversary of independence.
