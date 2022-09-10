Russia considers retaliation against Ukraine's visa regime, says deputy FM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Friday that Moscow is currently considering retaliatory measures in response to Kiev's decision to impose a regime for Russian citizens.

"We are currently discussing this issue within various departments ... we will take into account a wide range of aspects, including humanitarian ones," Rudenko was cited by local media as saying.

"We do not want to complicate the lives of those Ukrainian citizens, who wish to leave the country and go to Russia. Obtaining visas would become difficult for them," he said.

Rudenko said that a final decision has not yet been made, and that the response would not have to be symmetrical, Xinhua news agency reported.

In an earlier statement on Tuesday, Rudenko said Ukrainian citizens could still enter Russia without a until January 1, 2023.

On July 1, Ukraine introduced a regime for Russian citizens following a decision by its government.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in June that the country had decided to end visa-free travel for Russian citizens due to the "unprecedented threats to the national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)