Ukraine in talks with international partners over fuel supplies: PM Shmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that his government is in talks with international partners over the supplies of fuel to Ukraine, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.
"We are negotiating with global companies and foreign countries over the supplies," Shmyhal was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.
Ukraine has undertaken a series of measures to ensure stable supplies of fuel to the army and to the farmers who conduct the sowing campaign, he added.
On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Russian media that Russian forces carried out attacks on fuel depots in Ukraine amid the sowing campaign.
Later, Zelensky said that Ukraine would get fuel from Azerbaijan for its agricultural needs.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
