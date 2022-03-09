Putin signs decree on special economic measures to secure Russia's economy

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree introducing special economic measures to enhance Russia's security in external trade, the official website for legal information said on Tuesday.
The decree allows the government to impose restrictions on exports from and imports to Russia of products and raw materials in regards to particular countries, the list of which it can define later.
"For the purposes of ensuring the security of the Russian Federation and uninterrupted functioning of manufacturing industry, I order... to enforce the following special economic measures until December 31, 2022, [including] ban on the export from... and import to the Russian Federation of products and (or) raw materials, according to the list determined by the Russian government," the decree reads.
The decree also stipulates that such measures will not apply to products and raw materials exported from Russia or imported into the country by Russian citizens, foreign citizens and stateless persons for personal use.
The government was ordered to determine the lists of foreign states, which will be subject to restrictions on imports and exports, within two days.
