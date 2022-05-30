Relationship between Taliban, Al Qaeda remains close: UNSC report

-
ALSO READ
UNSC fails to adopt resolution on climate after Russia casts veto
Al-Qaida's links with Pak-based terror groups continue to strengthen: India
Al-Qaeda group in Afghanistan has grown 'slightly': Top US commander
66 Indian-origin terrorists operating abroad with IS, also in India: US
India votes against UNSC draft resolution to securitise climate action
-
A UN report has claimed that the relationship between the Taliban in Afghanistan and Al Qaeda remains close, with the latter "renewing its pledge of allegiance to Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada", the supreme leader of the Taliban.
The report by the UN Security Council's Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team assessed the presence of the Al Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) terror groups in Afghanistan, reports TOLO News.
"Member State assessments thus far suggest that Al Qaeda has a safe haven under the Taliban and increased freedom of action. Ayman al-Zawahiri has issued more frequent recorded messages since August, and there is now proof of life for him as recently as February 2022," the report said.
Al-Zawahiri has been the leader of Al Qaeda since 2011, succeeding the terror group's former leader Osama bin Laden following his death.
The report estimated that an approximate presence of "180 to 400 fighters affiliated with Al Qaeda" from "Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan" are settled in Afghanistan's "Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Nimruz, Paktika and Zabul provinces"
The Taliban government in Afghanistan has not yet reacted to the report yet.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU