Relieved British pound jumps as Brexit talks go beyond deadline

-
ALSO READ
Indian cinema has lost a legend: Prez Kovind on Soumitra Chatterjee's death
Soumitra Chatterjee's condition very grim, last efforts on to revive him
Union Minister Amit Shah condoles Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's death
Soumitra Chatterjee very critical, stopped responding to treatments: Doctor
Soumitra Chatterjee given blood transfusion, condition remains critical
-
By Saikat Chatterjee
LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound gained a percent against the dollar and the euro in relief after Britain and the European Union agreed to continue talks on post-Brexit trade beyond Sunday's deadline.
Against the dollar, the pound rose 1.1% to $1.3360, compared with Friday's close of $1.3222. Against the euro, it strengthened 1 percent to 90.58 pence.
While trading was largely illiquid in late Sunday hours, the jump in the value of the pound pointed towards a relief rally for the British currency on Monday, after it fell to a one-month low last week on concern that Britain would crash out of the EU's orbit without a deal in place.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the president of the EU's executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had given negotiators a Sunday deadline to find a way to resolve an impasse on arrangements that would guarantee Britain zero-tariff and zero-quota access to the EU's single market.
On Sunday, they mandated negotiators to continue discussions.
Despite the gains, analysts were cautious on the outlook for the pound, as the currency's 18% rally to a 2-1/2 year high earlier this month has meant the room for disappointment is low if a trade deal falls short of market expectations.
"There is already a lot of good news priced in at these levels and even if we get some sort of a skinny deal before the end of the year, the market will see through it and sell the pound," said Marija Veitmane, a multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets.
Latest positioning data for the week ending Dec. 8 showed hedge funds flipped to a net long position on the pound on expectations of a trade deal.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alex Richardson)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU