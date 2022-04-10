Rishi Sunak moves belongings out of Downing Street, says report

-
ALSO READ
CAATSA sanctions on India would be 'extraordinarily rash': Senator Cruz
Iranian Foreign Ministry accuses West of 'fuelling tensions' in Gulf
UK signs trade agreement with Australia to shape post-Brexit relations
Biden will decide on sanctions on India: US official on Russian S-400 deal
Have not determined yet on potential CAATSA waiver to India on S400: US
-
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has moved his belongings out of Downing Street, as he desperately clung on to his post, a media report said on Sunday.
Removal vans were seen lining up to take furniture and personal items from the flat shared by Sunak and wife Akshata Murthy and move them to their newly-refurbished, luxury West London pad, said the Sunday Mirror report.
A red velvet armchair, a shelving unit and several bags and boxes were loaded onto two trucks, which arrived at Downing Street's back gate on Saturday morning.
But the Sunday Mirror said the move was planned before Sunak's popularity nosedived this week.
The family are making the move because their eldest daughter is about to go into her final term of primary school, the report added.
They want to be nearer to her school for the last few months before she goes to boarding school.
Previously a shoe-in to replace Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister, Sunak's fortunes have been on the wane since last month's disastrous Spring Statement failed to provide help for families facing a cost of living crisis.
This week it was revealed Murthy enjoyed non-dom tax status and Sunak had held on to his Green Card as a 'resident' of the US for more than a year after becoming Chancellor.
It comes amid calls for partners and spouses of ministers to be banned from being non-doms and avoiding paying tax on money made outside the UK.
the opposition Labour Party said Sunak and his family potentially saved tens of millions of pounds in taxes through his wife's non-dom status.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU