Ukraine imposes full trade embargo against Russia amid ongoing war

In the wake of Moscow's ongoing war against Kiev, Ukraine has imposed a full trade embargo with Russia, a government official annouced.
"A trade embargo has been imposed against the Russian Federation. The import of goods from the Russian Federation into the customs territory of Ukraine is prohibited," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in Parliament, as saying on Saturday.
On February 23, just a day before the invasion, Ukraine had extended a ban on trade on a number of goods with Russia for a year.
This ban has been active in Ukraine since 2015.
Import of the following goods is banned: meat, fish, some dairy products and coffee, tea, sweets, alcohol and cigarettes, medicines, fertilisers, industrial goods, vehicles and paper products.
--IANS
ksk/
