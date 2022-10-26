JUST IN
Motorcycle permits now costlier than new, entry-level bikes in Singapore
Strong earthquake injures dozens in northern Philippines, shuts airport
Would be serious mistake if Russia uses nuke against Ukraine: Biden
Biden gets updated Covid-19 booster shot; urges people to get vaccinated
Pakistan brings home body of journalist Arshad Sharif killed in Kenya
Japan rolls out Covid vaccination for children aged 6 months to 4 years
Fight against terrorism can't be compromised for politics: India on Syria
Fuel demand to far outstrip supply until 2025: Natural gas exporters
6.7-magnitude earthquake hits northern Philippines; damage expected
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at Europe's largest nuke plant
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Motorcycle permits now costlier than new, entry-level bikes in Singapore
Business Standard

Russia, Belarus ambassadors barred from Nobel ceremony in Stockholm

The ambassadors of Russia and Belarus have been excluded from this year's Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of the war in Ukraine

Topics
Russia | Belarus

AP  |  Stockholm 

A national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal in Bogota, Colombia | AP/PTI
Photo: AP/PTI

The ambassadors of Russia and Belarus have been excluded from this year's Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of the war in Ukraine.

The Nobel Foundation, a private foundation which administers the prestigious awards, normally invites ambassadors stationed in Sweden to the annual award ceremony on Dec. 10.

But due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Nobel Foundation has chosen not to invite the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to the Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm, it said in a statement Tuesday.

The foundation also said it would continue its practice of inviting the leaders of all parties in the Swedish Parliament, except the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats.

The group, which has sought to distance itself from its far-right roots, won more than 20% of the vote in Sweden's Sept. 11 election to become the country's second biggest political party and a close partner of the new center-right government.

The Nobel Foundation said it saw no reason to reconsider its previous decision to leave out the Sweden Democrats, noting that the Nobel Prizes are based on respect for science, culture, humanism and internationalism."

The Nobel Prizes are always handed out on Dec. 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel's death in 1896.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 09:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.