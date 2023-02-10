Russia, IAEA hold discussions on safety of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

-
Russian officials and a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held a new round of consultations in Moscow on cooperation in ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).
Alexei Likhachev, Director General of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, participated in the talks among other representatives, Rosatom said in a statement on Thursday.
Likhachev informed Grossi of the steps the Russian side is taking to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and provide comfortable social and living conditions for staff members and their families at the station, Xinhua news agency reported.
Grossi spoke about the progress of his initiative to create a safety zone at the NPP, and Likhachev expressed Russia's readiness to continue work on the implementation of this initiative, according to Rosatom, which operates the power station.
The Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is one of Europe's largest nuclear power plants, has been controlled by Russian forces since early March last year. Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations of strikes on the facility.
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 10:55 IST
