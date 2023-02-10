Russia, IAEA hold discussions on safety of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Russian officials and a delegation of the Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held a new round of consultations in Moscow on cooperation in ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhia plant (NPP).

Alexei Likhachev, Director General of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, participated in the talks among other representatives, Rosatom said in a statement on Thursday.

Likhachev informed Grossi of the steps the Russian side is taking to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and provide comfortable social and living conditions for staff members and their families at the station, Xinhua news agency reported.

Grossi spoke about the progress of his initiative to create a safety zone at the NPP, and Likhachev expressed Russia's readiness to continue work on the implementation of this initiative, according to Rosatom, which operates the power station.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is one of Europe's largest plants, has been controlled by Russian forces since early March last year. Ukraine and have traded accusations of strikes on the facility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)