Russia in contact with US over normalising visas: Russian Foreign Minister

is permanently raising the problem of normalizing issuing visas during the contacts with the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

"During the contacts with the at various levels, we are permanently speaking about the need to normalize the process of issuing visas," the minister said.

"However, amid the degradation of the bilateral relations, Washington is unlikely to soften the policy," Lavrov added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)