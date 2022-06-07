Russia puts sanctions on 61 US nationals in counter move: FM Lavrov

-
Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that is levying sanctions on 61 U.S. nationals,.
It said the move was being taken in response to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic business.
The list includes U.S. officials and former and current top managers of large American companies, such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
