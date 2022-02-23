Russia-Ukraine tensions keep crude elevated; negative for net importers

-
ALSO READ
Brent crude drops 2% to $91.14 per barrel on Iranian oil hopes
Oil eases on profit-taking, Russia-Ukraine conflict remains key focus
TMS Ep109: Crude oil price, Aster's Azad Moopen, Rupee, P2P network
Oil prices fall 0.4% on fresh hope of diplomacy over Ukraine crisis
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
-
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine continued to keep crude oil prices on the boil.
On Wednesday, brent-indexed crude oil prices traded at $94-$95 per barrel, which is at its multi-year high.
Russia is one of the world's top producers of crude oil and any western sanctions against it will stiffen the global supply.
The ongoing crisis also assumes significance for India as it is import-dependent to fulfil its crude oil needs. The rise in crude oil prices can escalate domestic prices, thereby triggering inflation.
Crude oil prices rallied as tensions between Russia and West increased after the former ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, leading to supply concerns, brokerage house ICICI Securities said.
"Furthermore, oil prices rallied after US and EU discussed potential sanctions on Russia. EU proposed a ban on buying Russian bonds and sanctions on three Russian banks..."
That said, however, further upside in prices was capped on optimism that reviving Iran's nuclear agreement may bring more oil into the market, the brokerage firm said.
"The global price of oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) is likely to rise sharply in the event of a conflict, which will be positive for the relatively few exporters in the Asia Pacific region and negative for the substantially greater number of net energy importers," said Michael Taylor, Managing Director, Moody's Investors Service in a note.
However, a mitigating factor is that several Asian economies have long-term supply contracts in place for LNG which will limit the impact of fluctuations in the spot prices, Taylor added.
"Trade effects are likely to arise from import diversion and diversification, although there may be opportunities for commodities producers in Central Asia to increase supply to China. Supply chain bottlenecks would also be aggravated, adding to inflation pressures in the region."
--IANS
ad/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU