Russia-Ukraine war worsens financial stability risks: European Central Bank

-
ALSO READ
Will GAGAN navigation system be a game-changer for Indian aviation?
What is geo-fencing and what are its advantages?
TMS Ep162: ONDC, GAGAN navigation system, markets, heatwave
Global economic instability will affect tech sector: Sundar Pichai
Remain watchful of recent geo-political developments: RBI Governor to banks
-
Financial stability conditions in the eurozone have worsened as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is pushing prices higher and increases risks to inflation and economic growth, the European Central Bank (ECB) said.
The ECB warned in a report on Wednesday that "vulnerabilities may increase" due to the uncertainties of the conflict and the shifting expectations of policy normalisation in advanced economies, reports Xinhua news agency.
The war in Ukraine has brought "immense human suffering", ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said.
Financial stability risks have increased as the conflict has impacted all aspects of economic activity and financing conditions, he explained.
"Prices for commodities and energy have remained elevated and volatile, which has caused some stress in derivatives markets for these products," the ECB said in a press release.
"Some assets remain at risk of further corrections should the growth outlook weaken further and/or inflation turn out to be significantly higher than expected," it said.
Meanwhile, the eurozone's non-financial corporations were put under the risk of default as the pressure of rising input prices and weakened economic growth mounts.
The ECB suggested that a more effective capital buffer framework should help boost the resilience of the financial system and called for strengthened regulation to address risks in the non-bank financial sector.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU