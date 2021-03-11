Samsung Galaxy M12 with 6.5-inch HD+ screen of 90Hz refresh rate launched

-
-
Samsung on Thursday launched a new M-series smartphone -- the Galaxy M12 with a 48MP quad-camera setup and a 90 Hz refresh rate display in the Indian market.
The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes in two variants -- the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999, and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model will set you back by Rs 13,499.
"Galaxy M series has turned two since its launch in 2019 and has been designed ground-up in India, keeping consumers' needs at the core. The newest addition to this series, Galaxy M12, is #MonsterReloaded. It is designed to power the lives of our young consumers," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.
It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 aspect ratio.
The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at up to 128GB.
The device runs on Android-based One UI Core OS and supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots.
It has a quad camera setup on the back that comprises a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone houses an 8MPselfie camera.
It packs a 6,000mAh battery and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
--IANS
wh/in
