Sanctions Act not aimed at damaging military capabilities of allies: US

In a guarded reaction, the on Friday said its intent to slap sanctions against was not aimed at imposing damage to the military capabilities of its "allies or partners," shortly after India concluded a deal for purchase of missile defence system from

Stating that the intent to slap sanctions on was to impose costs for its "malign behaviour", the also made it clear that any waiver will be considered on a transaction-by-transaction basis, adding it cannot prejudge any sanctions decisions.

Responding to a query on impact of on India after the conclusion of the contract, the embassy spokesperson said, "waivers of the Countering America's Adversaries Through (CAATSA) section 231 will be considered on a transaction-by-transaction basis. We cannot prejudge any sanctions decisions."



"The intent of our implementation of is to impose costs on Russia for its malign behavior, including by stopping the flow of money to Russia's defense sector. is not intended to impose damage to the military capabilities of our allies or partners," the spokesperson added.

However, the spokesperson said, "the waiver authority is not for a blanket waiver. It is transaction-specific. There are strict criteria for considering a waiver."



The US reaction came after India and Russia concluded the $5 billion deal, notwithstanding the US warning that the deal would be a "focus area" for it to implement punitive sanctions against a nation undertaking "significant" business deals with the Russians.

The deal was concluded during the visit of for the annual summit with on Friday.