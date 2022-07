Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Greece, 1st EU visit since Khashoggi killing

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Tuesday on his first trip to a country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread condemnation.

Bin Salman, who is travelling with a large government and business delegation, met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and will attend the signing of a series of bilateral investment and defence agreements.

Khashoggi, a US-based journalist, was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and his body was dismembered with a bone saw, according to Turkish officials.

A U.S. intelligence report, made public last year, said the crown prince likely approved the killing but he has denied any involvement.

has forged close ties with in recent years as it seeks allies in the wider region to address long-standing tension with neighbour Turkey, mostly over sea boundaries and drilling rights. Last year, and held joint military exercises out of the Greek island of Crete, and Athens lent the kingdom a missile battery from its Patriot air defence system.

The two countries are also planning a data cable link worth a reported 800 million euros that would run under the Mediterranean Sea and be completed in 2025.

The Saudi Prince's trip to Greece follows his meeting earlier with month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with President Joe Biden. Mitsotakis visited last October and met the crown prince who also later received visits from French President Emmanuel Macron and the outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

